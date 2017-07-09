Traditional Wangguo Festival celebrated in China's Tibet

People of Tibetan ethnic group take part in a ceremony to celebrate the Wangguo Festival in Longzi Township of Longzi County in Shannan Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 7, 2017. The Wangguo Festival, which has a history of more than 1,500 years, is a traditional festival of Tibetan people to greet the forthcoming harvest. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

