China's university team loses in women's volleyball opener

The Beijing Sports University team of China lost to the national squad of Vietnam at the opener of the 2017 international women's volleyball tournament in northern Hai Duong province on Saturday.



The Chinese university team lost the match 21-25, 18-25 and 17-25.



In other match, Thailand's U18 team was whitewashed by the Indonesian national team 11-25, 6-25 and 12-25.



The weeklong tournament, called VTV Cup, has attracted seven teams, also including the Japanese university team, South Korean Suwon Club, and U-18 Vietnam.

