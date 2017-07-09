Kids Obstacle Challenge held in El Monte, Los Angeles

A boy crosses the mud pit during the Kids Obstacle Challenge in El Monte, Los Angeles, the United States, July 8, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Kids climb the cargo net during the Kids Obstacle Challenge in El Monte, Los Angeles, the United States, July 8, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A boy crosses the mud pit during the Kids Obstacle Challenge in El Monte, Los Angeles, the United States, July 8, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Kids begin the race during the Kids Obstacle Challenge in El Monte, Los Angeles, the United States, July 8, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Kids and their parents celebrate after crossing the mud pit during the Kids Obstacle Challenge in El Monte, Los Angeles, the United States, July 8, 2017.(Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)