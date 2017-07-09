Inner Mongolian forest fire extinguished

A lightning-induced fire engulfing 1,500 hectares of forest in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China has been put out, local authorities said.



The fire broke out Thursday. About 4,000 firefighters from Inner Mongolia and neighboring Heilongjiang Province, together with a dozen helicopters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.



All open fire had been put out by 8 p.m. Saturday. The firefighters continue to search for smoke points.



The forest is part of the Greater Hinggan Mountains in north and northeast China.



According to firefighters, the Greater Hinggan Mountains have seen a longer period with high temperatures and severe drought this year, which has made it difficult for preventing and putting out fires.

