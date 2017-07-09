Macron says still trying to change Trump's mind on climate change

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/9 15:58:30





French President Emmanuel Macron said here Saturday that he will not give up trying to change US President Donald Trump 's mind on climate change.Macron made the remarks to the press after the closing session of the G20 summit in Hamburg.Macron called the retreat of the United States from the Paris Agreement "a mistake", saying there is no alternative of the international agreement reached in 2015.Macron said Paris will host a summit on December 12 to make further progress on Paris agreement.The G20 declaration fails to reach an agreement on climate change. The US side announced it will immediately cease the implementation of the Paris Agreement, while the other leaders of G20 members stated that the agreement is irreversible, according to the declaration.The G20 summit has taken place from July 7 to 8.