Hamas tightens security measures on borders with Egypt

The security forces of Hamas movement which rules the Gaza Strip strengthened its security measures on the borders between the coastal enclave and Egypt, a senior security official announced on Saturday.



Stricter security measures on the borderline area was made a day following the attack in the Egyptian Sinai on Friday that killed more than 20 Egyptian soldiers.



Gen. Tawfiq Abu N'eim, Gaza security chief, told reporters in the aftermath of chairing a meeting of Gaza security apparatuses chiefs in Gaza following the attack that security measures on the borders were tightened.



"Following the attacks that targeted the Egyptian army on Friday, security measures were tightened on the borders to prevent the infiltration of wanted militants from Egypt into Gaza," said Abu N'eim.



He stressed that the Gaza security apparatuses "are on extreme alert to prevent any violation of the status of security on the borders with Egypt."



Meanwhile, Ismail Haneya, Hamas chief told reporters as he provided his full grief and condolences to the families of the victims that his movement has taken tight security measures on the borders between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt.



"Hamas movement will take lots of measures on the borders with Egypt and stop any violation of the security either of Egypt or the Gaza Strip," said Haneya.

