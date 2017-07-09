China pledges enhanced heritage protection cooperation

A senior cultural official said Sunday that China should shoulder more responsibility for world heritage protection and promoting international cooperation.
With more inscriptions, comes greater responsibility and more duties, said Liu Yuzhu, head of China's State Administration of Cultural Heritage.
Liu's remark came after the country's Gulangyu historic international settlement was put on the UNESCO's world heritage list Saturday.
China will work closely with international organizations, promote the protection of world heritage and share its experiences, according to Liu.
In the meantime, China will continue its participation in the practices of world heritage protection, including international protection of Cambodia's Angkor Wat and helping Nepal restore a temple in Kathmandu's Durbar Square.
Liu also pledged further coordination and cooperation in protecting heritage sites with countries along the ancient Silk Road
, the south Asia silk road and the ancient Maritime Silk Road.
In addition, Liu called for calm among Chinese regarding successful inscriptions, as the country still faces many problems in supervising, protecting and managing the heritage.
We should focus on improving our management, protection and preservation work, Liu said.
Gulangyu is the 52nd Chinese site inscribed on the list.