Cambodia's Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk inscribed on World Heritage List: statement

Cambodia's Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)'s World Heritage List, bringing the country's tangible cultural properties in the list to three, a Culture Ministry statement said on Sunday.



The inscription was made on Saturday during the World Heritage Committee's 41st session in Krakow, Poland, the statement said, adding that the site was listed thanks to its "outstanding universal value."



"This is a new and great national pride that happened from the effort by the Royal Government of Cambodia under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen," the statement said, adding that "This also truly reflects the government's effort in preserving and developing heritage sustainably."



The 7th century Sambor Prei Kuk temple, built by King Isanavarman I, is the most important religious center of the pre-Angkorian era. The site is located in a quiet patch of forest in Kampong Thom province, about 193 km north of capital Phnom Penh.



To date, three tangible cultural properties in Cambodia have been placed on the world heritage list. The first two listed properties are Angkor archeological park inscribed in 1992 and the Temple of Preah Vihear included in 2008.

