Mainland stocks end mixed, blue chips ease

Stocks in the Chinese mainland ended mixed for last week, with its blue-chip index snapping a two-week winning streak.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.17 percent, ending at 3,217.96 points on Friday with a weekly gain of 0.8 percent.



The smaller Shenzhen Component Index also gained, slightly rising 0.02 percent to 10,563.72 points on Friday.



The market was lifted due to positive signal sent by China's key economic data due for the coming weeks, which are set to be released starting from Monday.



Analysts predicted that the world's second-largest economy will remain in moderate growth in the second quarter of the year.



China's GDP in the second quarter is expected to expand 6.8 percent, and data such as PMI have had an upward trend since April, according to media reports citing Zhu Qibing, chief analyst with BOC International China Ltd.



Meanwhile, investors' appetites were also boosted by the State Council's guideline to encourage the use of commercial pension funds in capital markets.



Nonferrous metals, coal producers and brokerages were among the biggest gainers on Friday.



Over the last week, the top performing resources sector added 4.3 percent, marking its gains for a fifth straight week thanks to expectations of improved profitability supported by industry recovery and weak dollar.



However, the blue-chip CSI300 index snapped a two-week winning streak, closing down 0.11 percent at 3,655.93 points on Friday. Over the past week, the blue-chips eased 0.3 percent.



Some doubted that the bull run in the mainland's blue-chip stocks will continue amid a technical correction after rallying strongly on MSCI's inclusion.



There were also rising expectations of global central banks' moves toward tighter policy. Still, Yang Hai, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities, said in a Reuters report that the current tightening made by the US Federal Reserve, and possibly the European Central Bank later, would have a limited impact pact on the Chinese mainland's market.









