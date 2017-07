Workers from Jigang Group Co, a steel producer in Ji'nan, capital of East China's Shandong Province, pour out the last batch of melting iron steel on Saturday. Since then, the company's steel production would be fully halted to upgrade capacity. A cut of 42.4 million tons in steel capacity has been completed over the first five months, accounting for 84.8 percent of the target set for the year, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.