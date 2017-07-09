India-China IT and outsourcing services investment forum held

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai along with Xuzhou Municipal People's Government recently co-organized an India-China (Xuzhou) IT and Outsourcing Services Investment Forum in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province Wednesday.The objective of the forum was to introduce the strengths of Indian IT/ITES companies to Xuzhou-based IT companies and to present specific sectors in which possibilities of cooperation with the Indian IT and service-outsourcing companies could be explored.A seven-member Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Indian Consul General in Shanghai, which included CEOs and senior representatives from Indian companies including Tech Mahindra, Zensar Technologies, Infosys and Wipro.Zhao Liqun, Vice-Mayor of Xuzhou, delivered the opening address and acknowledged the excellence of Indian IT and outsourcing services companies, urging business leaders from Xuzhou to establish greater synergies between Indian and Chinese industries. He encouraged Xuzhou-based companies to aggressively explore opportunities of collaboration with the Indian IT and outsourcing services.

India-China (Xuzhou) IT and Outsourcing Services Investment Forum is held in Jiangsu Province.

Consul General Prakash Gupta provided an overview of the investment climate in India and called on companies from Xuzhou to make full use of the investment opportunities available to Chinese companies in India.During the forum, presentations were made by representatives from Indian IT/ITES companies who elaborated upon the sectors and projects in which collaboration with such companies is possible.A series of B2B meetings were also held between participating Indian companies with their Chinese counterparts from Xuzhou, which generated significant business leads for the participating companies.A comprehensive information kit containing detailed information on the investment guidelines, investments and projects for 2017, state profiles and visa guidelines was distributed to all Chinese participating companies.The forum was held as part of the China (Xuzhou) International Service Outsourcing Cooperation Conference scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, where representatives from companies from nearly 15 countries participated in the event.Zhang Guohua, Party Secretary of Xuzhou, received the Indian delegation led by the Indian Consul General in Shanghai on Tuesday and discussed ways and means to further promote cultural and economic cooperation between India and Xuzhou.The Consul General invited leaders from the Xuzhou Municipal People's Government to lead an investors' delegation to India to explore further opportunities of cooperation.It is expected that, as a follow-up to the forum, Xuzhou city leadership will lead an investors' delegation to visit India in the first half of 2018 to explore tangible investment opportunities under flagship initiatives such as the "Make in India" and "Smart Cities" projects.Xuzhou is a key hub of transportation, industries and innovation parks and is aiming to develop itself into an IT and outsourcing city in eastern China.Source: Consulate General of India in Shanghai

Prakash Gupta (left), Indian Consul General in Shanghai, and Zhang Guohua, Party Secretary of Xuzhou

Presentations made at the forum about the investment climate in India Photos: Courtesy of Consulate General of India in Shanghai