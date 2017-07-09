New energy car sales soar in Shanghai

Shanghai sold over 100,000 new energy cars between 2013 and 2016, the highest number in the world according to Liu Jianhua, head of Shanghai New Energy Auto Promotion Office during a forum held by Shanghai University of Finance and Economics Saturday.



In the first half of 2017, Shanghai sold nearly 15,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 11.7 percent. Liu was quoted by thepaper.cn as saying that 60 percent of the cars were purchased by private owners.



In the near future, Shanghai's new energy car market will enjoy a steady, monthly growth of about 4,000 to 6,000 vehicles.



Shanghai has been at the forefront of new energy since the municipal government introduced developmental plans for the industry in 2006.



Liu said new energy vehicles and their charging stations have great potential to contribute to China's shared economy as how shared bicycles have also contributed to its shared economy.

