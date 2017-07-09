Local hospital skin tonic becomes Internet-famous

The price of a skin spot removing tonic made by Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, which sold for only 5.6 yuan ($0.82) at the hospital, soared to over 100 yuan via e-commerce platforms after it became Internet-famous recently.



According to the Shanghai Morning Post, staff at the hospital have been receiving a rising number of inquiries from netizens about the uses of the tonic.



The people said they had recently seen the tonic recommended on some popular social media channels and mobile apps.



Experts say this spot removing tonic is "not suitable for everyone," such as people with sensitive skin, and the use of the tonic should only be used under guidance of doctors. It is illegal in China for individuals to sell drugs and tonics online.





