Chinese concert drama ‘Xuanzang’s Pilgrimage’ debuts at Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre

A folk music production about renowned Tang Dynasty (618-907) monk Xuanzang's journey to India made its world premiere at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre in Beijing on Friday night.



Performed by the China National Traditional Orchestra, Xuangzang's Pilgrimage mixes stage performance, traditional folk music from China and India and creative stage design to present Xuanzang's story over 17 chapters.



The orchestra was made up of more than 100 musicians including pipa (Chinese lute) performer Zhao Cong and ruan (a four-stringed plucked instrument) performer Feng Mantian, as well as Indian musicians.



Before the show, director Jiang Ying said that since most dance dramas, operas and musicals are heavily influenced by Western styles, she was looking to create something that would bring traditional Chinese folk music front and center.



After the show finishes its Beijing run, it will head to Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province; Suzhou and Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province; and Shanghai in September.





