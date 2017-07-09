Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"You can eat dinner while watching tigers."Shanghai Wild Animal Park launched a new night safari program over the weekend. The safari starts at 6 pm; children under the guidance of parents and staff must carry a flashlight to see nocturnal animals in action. From behind a glass barrier at the zoo's restaurant, visitors can watch tigers feeding. Visitors can also stay overnight at a campsite close by. At dawn, visitors can enjoy breakfast surrounded by 100 ring-tailed lemur from Madagascar.