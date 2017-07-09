Handling Shanghai’s summer heat takes some getting used to

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Nobody ever moved to Shanghai for the weather. To paraphrase a certain well-known sci-fi writer, if Shanghai didn't already exist, God would have had to create it to test the faithful. During the steamy, humid days immediately following the plum rains, it does indeed seem like this city was designed to push the limits of human tolerance for discomfort.



Thus the annual summer exodus of expats for more favorable climates. Those who have vacation time simply pack up and leave; others busily search their calendars for an excuse to take a quick business trip to Moscow or Rekyavik.



In government circles, this used to be known as the "silly season." Once upon a time most of the important work shifted to the countryside "constituencies" where politicians and business leaders worked the local BBQ circuit or graced church basements.



Collars and ties loosened, sleeves rolled up and it was the time of daft proposals and time-wasting initiatives designed mostly to disguise the fact that no work of any real seriousness was being done.



In Shanghai, where local businesses remain active throughout the summer and the countryside is far away, how is one to cope with the languid days and fruitless torpor brought on by the arrival of these unreasonable temperatures?



Acquaintances here have sometimes offered novel solutions to this vexing issue that are positively baroque in their ritualistic unorthodoxy. An actor friend insists that his hot-weather technique is foolproof: he first lays in a huge supply of fresh watermelon. After switching off all the lights in his apartment he darkens it by lowering all the shades. He then spreads out a simple bamboo mat on the tile floor and sprinkles it with cool water.



After removing all unnecessary items of clothing, he lays down on the matting and proceeds to consume as much sliced watermelon as his stomach can hold without bursting. He claims that it is the meditation and visualization exercises that follow that transport him to a cool nirvana, but my suspicion is that it has to do with delirium brought on by excessive sugar intake.



While Shanghai summers bring hellish heat and torrential downpours, it also brings some compensation in the form of some of Shanghai's more pleasant quirks and foibles. Dress codes relax noticeably and it becomes acceptable to dress according to the weather rather than the occasion. Could there be anything more civilized and appropriate than a cool set of silk pajamas for running daily errands or lounging in the park?



In my laneway, social life increases as settees and cots are dragged out for early evening naps, and mahjong games are moved outside and last well into the more comfortable hours of the early morning.



Another benefit of summer is that the stern and efficient ladies who run the neighborhood shops will allow the fridges holding beverages to finally be switched on after six months, enabling me to purchase beverages at something slightly less than room temperature.



It was during a recent quest for ice cream that I discovered that most of these convenience stores feature a small electric icebox on the street beside the front door that contains a few icy brown bottles of chilled beer hidden at the very bottom, available to a lucky few for just a few yuan.



If none of the above options sound appealing to you, there is still the possibility of fleeing to nearby Mogan Mountain. A long-time heat retreat for Shanghai denizens, Mogan Mountain has lately undergone a renaissance of sorts.



Forgotten for years and fallen into semi-abandonment, it has once again become the destination of choice for the glitterati escaping Shanghai's punishing summer.



Now one may choose between village-style accommodations on a basic farm or five-star pampering amid the finest French cooking this side of the Alsace. The vital problem with Mogan Mountain, however, is that everyone you know and work with is also in attendance; all their petty irritations and distractions have followed you to this bamboo paradise.



It's an incorrigible problem and one that I've decided can only be solved by resorting to refilling your apartment AC coolant, buying a weekend's worth of pirated DVDs and a truck-load of watermelon. We still have two more months to go!



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.