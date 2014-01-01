'Disorderly' US actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia

Source:AFP Published: 2017/7/9 18:03:39
US film star Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday after he became "aggressive" toward a police officer and was behaving in a "disorderly" fashion, authorities said.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours after he approached a bystander and a police officer, asking for a cigarette.

It is the latest in a series of arrests for Transformers star LaBeouf, with at least one earlier incident also involving "disorderly" behavior.

"When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement.

The officer told LaBeouf to leave the area but he refused and grew aggressive, the statement read.

When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel before eventually getting arrested in the lobby.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

LaBeouf is in Georgia to film the Peanut Butter Falcon.

LaBeouf was arrested in January when he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where the film star had set up an anti-Donald Trump installation.

Posted in: MISCELLANY
