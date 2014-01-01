'Disorderly' US actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia

US film star Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday after he became "aggressive" toward a police officer and was behaving in a "disorderly" fashion, authorities said.
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours after he approached a bystander and a police officer, asking for a cigarette.
It is the latest in a series of arrests for Transformers
star LaBeouf, with at least one earlier incident also involving "disorderly" behavior.
"When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement.
The officer told LaBeouf to leave the area but he refused and grew aggressive, the statement read.
When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel before eventually getting arrested in the lobby.
LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
LaBeouf is in Georgia to film the Peanut Butter Falcon
.
LaBeouf was arrested in January when he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where the film star had set up an anti-Donald Trump
installation.