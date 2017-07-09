Happily lost in translation

Philip from the US has a hobby of taking photos of interesting English translations in Shanghai. Among his collection are photos of signs that say "be careful to hit your head," "carefully side" and other mistranslations characterized by their literal interpretation of Chinese characters. This hobby of his, however, may not last much longer. In an attempt to curb its confusing and sometimes embarrassing Chinglish mistranslations, the government will be standardizing Chinese-to-English translations in 13 sectors ranging from finance and transportation to education, tourism and hospitality. The new guidelines will go into effect this December.

"I knew this era was coming to an end sooner or later," Philip told the Global times. Other expats in China are also lamenting the conclusion of a long-running source of amusement. To get their reactions, the Global Times recently interviewed some foreigners on the streets of Shanghai about their perception of Chinglish.



Pretty much every foreigner who has ever been to China has encountered at least one mistranslation on a street sign, billboard or elsewhere.



"Restaurant menus are a good source of Chinglish," said Philip, who recalls once seeing a dish called "Shanghai meat." "I never ordered that, because it was like a mystery meat."



Abstract and artful names of Chinese dishes pose great challenges for translation and interpretation by Western diners. Notorious examples include "old adopted mother money belly" referring to steamed beef tripe with chili sauce, "four roasted husbands" referring to steamed gluten, "husband and wife lung slice" referring to beef and ox tripe in chili sauce and "chicken without sexual life" referring to spring chicken.



Though these mistranslations can be confusing, many foreigners embrace them with a knowing smile, which shows an understanding and grudging respect for the cultural difference that still exists between the two languages.



"Whoever did the translation is certainly better at English than I am at Chinese," Seanna, a tourist from the US, said.



S. Penny from the US said he sees mistranslations "not as a way of ridiculing Chinese people, but a kind of idea that many translations are impossible."



He noted that the logic of writing in Chinese is different from the logic of writing in European languages, which makes it all the more challenging.

A Chinglish phrase doodled on a sculpture in Zhengzhou, Henan Province

Chinglish road signs put up around the Zhengzhou Railway Station Photos: CFP

To stay or not to stay?



For decades, Chinglish has been a fun if not baffling greeting from the Chinese people to foreigners the moment they step off of an airplane.



Some foreign guests are happy that China is finally being more proactive about correcting and removing this hurdle of communication, but others are reluctant to bid farewell to something so wholly unique to China.



Seanna said that Chinglish mistranslations are long overdue for a fix, as they have kept many foreigners from receiving the correct information.



"It is about depriving certain institutions and certain businesses of information that I think should always flow," she said.



"I'll miss it a little bit, but I am happier about what's to come: improved communication between China and the rest of the world. It certainly elevates the country's ability to integrate at a global scale and to work bilingually or multilingually," she added.



Eric from France is also in favor of the new regulations. "I think it should be erased entirely. English should be spoken properly. In that way, more Chinese will be able to understand English and if they ever see this kind of mistake again, they too will be bothered," he said.



Not everyone agrees. "If it's there just let it be," said Philip. "Life in China is challenging. When you see that, it adds a little humor to your day. I'll miss it when it's gone."



"I don't think it is something you can control and I wouldn't want to control it. I wouldn't want to protect it and I wouldn't want to try to eradicate it. It's just part of the way our cultures meet," Penny said.



"I am sure it happens in the other direction as well. I am sure that if English-speaking people try to write things in Chinese, they will make similar mistakes that would make Chinese people laugh," he added.



However, Penny noted that he really appreciates that in the Shanghai metro, the signs are written in characters and pinyin but the announcements are spoken in English.



While it is the first time in history for China to publish a standardized national translation guide, authorities have actually been making continuous efforts to help the country become more foreign-friendly.



Running up to international events like the 2008 Summer Olympic in Beijing and World Expo 2010 in Shanghai, many cities removed translation mistakes that tarnished China's image for being "international."



In the latest 2016 EF English Proficiency Index, China received a score of 50.94, moving up 39 places among all 72 tested countries from its previous 47th place in 2015. Shanghai leads nationwide with a mark of 55.54, surpassing Hong Kong at 54.29 and Beijing's 53.49.



Many foreigners we interviewed acknowledged Shanghai's high English level. "I know there is a huge expat community here. In my travels I always have a really easy time communicating with local people," said Seanna.



Philip, who has traveled extensively all over Asia, believes Shanghai is better than a lot of other Chinese cities and is probably also better than Thailand, another popular destination for Western vacationers.



Penny, however, said Western people shouldn't expect everyone in Asia to speak English.



"It's an unreasonable expectation. I often teach in places where English is not the first language of the people. I don't speak their language and I know they are trying very hard and I respect that enormously. I will not find fault with that," he said.

