Happy birthday:



It might be time to reconfigure your budget if you find yourself barely making ends meet each month. A close friendship will be a source of support during troubled times. Your lucky numbers: 1, 7, 9, 14, 18.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your caring nature will make you want to swoop in and help someone who is having a spot of trouble. If you do so, however, you will end up ignoring some of your own needs. You really should make sure you are taken care of before you start looking after others. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The day may veer in quite a different direction than what you originally expected at a moment's notice today. This doesn't mean you shouldn't make plans, just be ready to adapt to any changes as they come. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be much happier if you leave the expectations of others behind and just do what you want today. Exercise will be a great outlet for your energy. Check out a gym or if you have the time. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Take your time when making decisions today as things may not be as they seem. Getting an outside opinion will help you see what is really going on. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You might want to look in on a close friend. This person may be experiencing some pretty rough times right now. Giving them a shoulder to cry on can help make a huge difference in their life. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You are in the mood to have some fun. Letting off some steam will not only cheer you up, but others as well. Your financial luck is looking up. This will be a great time to look into real estate investments. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not waste your talents by following the crowd today. Instead focus your energies on creating opportunities that will enable you to show everyone what you can bring to the table. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be filled to the brim with positive energy today. Take advantage of this opportunity to tackle as many tasks as you can. The stars favor love. You are bound to make a romantic connection before the day is done. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Personal relationships will make work difficult today. It will be extremely important that you act professionally at all times. A single mistake could end up being very costly for your career. ✭✭





Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Try not to be so hard on yourself. Realize that everyone makes mistakes, no matter how hard they may try not to. Beating yourself up over the past is just a waste of energy. Focus instead on how to avoid the same mistakes in the future. ✭✭✭





Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You are feeling exceptionally creative today. Surround yourself with people who will inspire and enlighten you. An idea has the potential to generate some extra income. ✭✭✭✭





Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not become discouraged, even if it feels like your career has come to a standstill. Sometimes there is nothing you can do except wait for things to get better. Be patient. ✭✭✭