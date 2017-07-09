puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Dancing Queen" pop group
5 Shoe securers
10 Bobby in England
13 Runners' place
14 Certain rial spender
15 Chanel who made scents
16 Supposed fortune-teller
19 Exasperate
20 Lock-fastening devices
21 Utilize a microphone
22 Caulks again, e.g.
24 Squirrel's quest
25 Abhor
26 Goldman's Wall Street partner
28 Speaker's platform
30 Bad thing to marry in
31 New Zealand parrot
34 Leave the nest
38 Golf expendable
39 "Alice" star Lavin
40 Mawkish sentiment
41 Bowling ball paths
42 Garbage-hauling boat
44 Dentist's reminder
46 Drawn Brown
49 Smart ___ (wiseacre)
50 Data processor?
52 Respond conclusion
53 Just barely
56 Subtracted by
57 What's unearthed on a golf course?
58 "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men" author
59 Before, in old poems
60 Third-quarter mos.
61 Retail well
DOWN
1 Up and buzzing about
2 Harsh bugle sound
3 Variety of 12-Down
4 Goings-on or commotions
5 Place or site
6 Build, as a fortune
7 Raise trivial objections
8 Certain gridiron positions
9 Knight's address
10 Programming whiz
11 Indian, for one
12 Kind of roast
15 Guitar attachments
17 Not this
18 Abstain from
23 "With the greatest of ___ ..."
24 Play divisions
26 Does a woodworking chore
27 On a deck on 11-Down
28 "Spring ahead" letters
29 Zoo creature
30 Better an edge
31 Cognition
32 Trip taken in vain?
33 Certain venomous snake
35 Iditarod state
36 Earsplitting noises
37 Composer Stravinsky
41 Some Scottish waterways
42 Tees and button-downs
43 Sugar in the field
44 Simple brochure (Var.)
45 Non-buying arrangement
46 "Murder, She Wrote" locale ___ Cove
47 Noted chip maker
48 Lucy's sitcom friend
49 Equipped
50 French cheese town
51 "Let us know," to an invitee
54 Name tags, e.g.
55 ___ in "apple"
solution