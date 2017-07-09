puzzle





ACROSS



1 "Dancing Queen" pop group



5 Shoe securers



10 Bobby in England



13 Runners' place



14 Certain rial spender



15 Chanel who made scents



16 Supposed fortune-teller



19 Exasperate



20 Lock-fastening devices



21 Utilize a microphone



22 Caulks again, e.g.



24 Squirrel's quest



25 Abhor



26 Goldman's Wall Street partner



28 Speaker's platform



30 Bad thing to marry in



31 New Zealand parrot



34 Leave the nest



38 Golf expendable



39 "Alice" star Lavin



40 Mawkish sentiment



41 Bowling ball paths



42 Garbage-hauling boat



44 Dentist's reminder



46 Drawn Brown



49 Smart ___ (wiseacre)



50 Data processor?



52 Respond conclusion



53 Just barely



56 Subtracted by



57 What's unearthed on a golf course?



58 "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men" author



59 Before, in old poems



60 Third-quarter mos.



61 Retail well

DOWN



1 Up and buzzing about



2 Harsh bugle sound



3 Variety of 12-Down



4 Goings-on or commotions



5 Place or site



6 Build, as a fortune



7 Raise trivial objections



8 Certain gridiron positions



9 Knight's address



10 Programming whiz



11 Indian, for one



12 Kind of roast



15 Guitar attachments



17 Not this



18 Abstain from



23 "With the greatest of ___ ..."



24 Play divisions



26 Does a woodworking chore



27 On a deck on 11-Down



28 "Spring ahead" letters



29 Zoo creature



30 Better an edge



31 Cognition



32 Trip taken in vain?



33 Certain venomous snake



35 Iditarod state



36 Earsplitting noises



37 Composer Stravinsky



41 Some Scottish waterways



42 Tees and button-downs



43 Sugar in the field



44 Simple brochure (Var.)



45 Non-buying arrangement



46 "Murder, She Wrote" locale ___ Cove



47 Noted chip maker



48 Lucy's sitcom friend



49 Equipped



50 French cheese town



51 "Let us know," to an invitee



54 Name tags, e.g.



55 ___ in "apple"





solution





