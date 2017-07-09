Crossword

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Dancing Queen" pop group

  5 Shoe securers

 10 Bobby in England

 13 Runners' place

 14 Certain rial spender

 15 Chanel who made scents

 16 Supposed fortune-teller

 19 Exasperate

 20 Lock-fastening devices

 21 Utilize a microphone

 22 Caulks again, e.g.

 24 Squirrel's quest

 25 Abhor

 26 Goldman's Wall Street partner

 28 Speaker's platform

 30 Bad thing to marry in

 31 New Zealand parrot

 34 Leave the nest

 38 Golf expendable

 39 "Alice" star Lavin

 40 Mawkish sentiment

 41 Bowling ball paths

 42 Garbage-hauling boat

 44 Dentist's reminder

 46 Drawn Brown

 49 Smart ___ (wiseacre)

 50 Data processor?

 52 Respond conclusion

 53 Just barely

 56 Subtracted by

 57 What's unearthed on a golf course?

 58 "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men" author

59 Before, in old poems

 60 Third-quarter mos.

 61 Retail well

DOWN

  1 Up and buzzing about

  2 Harsh bugle sound

  3 Variety of 12-Down

  4 Goings-on or commotions

  5 Place or site

  6 Build, as a fortune

  7 Raise trivial objections

  8 Certain gridiron positions

  9 Knight's address

 10 Programming whiz

 11 Indian, for one

 12 Kind of roast

 15 Guitar attachments

 17 Not this

 18 Abstain from

 23 "With the greatest of ___ ..."

 24 Play divisions

 26 Does a woodworking chore

 27 On a deck on 11-Down

 28 "Spring ahead" letters

 29 Zoo creature

 30 Better an edge

 31 Cognition

 32 Trip taken in vain?

 33 Certain venomous snake

 35 Iditarod state

 36 Earsplitting noises

 37 Composer Stravinsky

 41 Some Scottish waterways

 42 Tees and button-downs

 43 Sugar in the field

 44 Simple brochure (Var.)

 45 Non-buying arrangement

 46 "Murder, She Wrote" locale ___ Cove

 47 Noted chip maker

 48 Lucy's sitcom friend

 49 Equipped

 50 French cheese town

 51 "Let us know," to an invitee

 54 Name tags, e.g.

 55 ___ in "apple"

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
