Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, Kulangsu China’s newest entries to UNESCO World Heritage list

Tibetan antelopes at the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve in Northwest China's Qinghai Province Photo: IC

The Chinese delegation attends the 41st session of the World Heritage Committee in Poland on Friday. Photo: Courtesy of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage

With the induction of the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve in Northwest China's Qinghai Province on Friday and the Kulangsu historical settlement in East China's Fujian Province on Saturday, China's total number of UNESCO World Heritage sites rose to 52. The inclusion of these two sites underlines the country's dedication to preserving natural and cultural sites for all humanity.Hoh Xil, also known as Kekexili, is a natural habitat of breath-taking beauty located in the northwestern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Roughly 45,000 square kilometers in size, it is home to around 74 species of wildlife, including the endangered Tibetan antelope.The plight of the Tibetan antelope, pushed to the brink of extinction by poachers looking to take their warm wool, was brought to the attention of the general public in China after the release of Chinese film Kekexili: Mountain Patrol in 2004. In recent years, central and local government agencies have implemented strong measures to protect these animals - a move which has allowed the population to grow from around 70,000 to 200,000.This dramatic growth is "the biggest change taking place in Hoh Xil," a veteran mountain ranger from the Administrative Bureau of the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve told the Qinghai Daily on Friday."Now when you walk along the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, you can see a group of almost 100 Tibetan antelopes, while in the past you would be lucky to see a dozen," the ranger said.The entry of Hoh Xil as a World Heritage site was warmly welcomed on social media in China."Hopefully, becoming a World Heritage site will help with wildlife protection efforts in the region," wrote Sina Weibo user Zhang Tengwen on Sunday.The official UNESCO website describes the historical international settlement Kulangsu (Gulangyu) as "an exceptional example of the cultural fusion that emerged from these [international] exchanges, which remain legible in its urban fabric."An island some 8.86 square kilometers in size located off the coast of Xiamen in Fujian Province, Kulangsu was home to an international settlement for Westerners and overseas Chinese from East and Southeast Asia during the 19th and 20th centuries. As such, it shines with multicultural influences.Boasting 931 well-preserved buildings, gardens and a network of historical roads that feature a mixture of traditional local styles and Western designs, the site is a unique testimony of late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) colonial history and a once flourishing overseas Chinese culture.Unlike the reaction to the inclusion of Hoh Xil as a World Heritage site, the news about Kulangsu sparked fierce debates on social media platforms as Chinese netizens argued whether the site was worth the title or not."Over-commercialized," "overpopulated" and "possessing terribly dirty beaches," these are some negative impressions of the island held by many Chinese netizens who argued against the island's inclusion as a World Heritage site."I hope this will help bring development of the island back on track," wrote Sina Weibo user leolin80.A boom in tourism over the past few decades has turned the island into a well-developed tourist spot. Some 390,000 tourists visited the island during the Spring Festival holidays in 2016, according to local newspaper the Haixi Morning Post.However, this tourism boom has overlooked some of the island's history."Historic buildings often go ignored, but they are actually more worth visiting than many famous scenic spots," wrote Sina Weibo user Yada Solomon, an island resident for 20 years."Tourists who spend their time eating, drinking and touring around the more famous spots should spend time taking in the historic atmosphere of these ancient buildings."While most Chinese netizens hailed the successful inclusion of the two sites, some questioned whether the increased tourism that is likely to result would end up having a negative impact. Some netizens pointed out that ticket prices for Kulangsu are sure to increase while others worried that increased tourism traffic might upset Hoh Xil's fragile ecosystem.Seemingly to put such worries to rest, the Chinese government vowed to strengthen protection of the two new World Heritage sites.In a press release, Song Xinchao, deputy head of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH), said that China would adhere to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage as well as the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee to better protect Kulangsu by implementing regulations such as limiting the number of visitors to the island as well as improving local management.In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency on Saturday, Yao Kuan, head of the Qinghai Provincial Housing and Urban-Rural Development Department, stressed that getting listed as a World Heritage site was a step on the path to the ultimate goal of protecting China's valuable heritage.According to Yao, Hoh Xil's inscription on the list will raise global awareness about the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which in turn will attract people who want to help manage and protect the site.