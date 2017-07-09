Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack





driverless cars



无人驾驶汽车



(wúrén jiàshǐ qìchē)





A: I heard that a driverless car was driving down a street in Beijing. As I remember it, our country doesn't permit this type of car on the roads, right?



听说前几天有无人驾驶汽车在北京某路段行驶,我记得我国目前还不允许这种车上路吧？



(tīnɡshuō qiánjǐtiān yǒu wúrén jiàshǐ qìchē zài běijīnɡ mǒu lùduà nxínɡshǐ, wǒ jìdé wǒɡuó mùqián háibùyǔnxǔ zhèzhǒnɡ chēshànɡlù bā?)

B: You're right. Although we already have driverless technology, but it's illegal for this type of car to be on the road. The crux of the issue is that if an accident happens, we don't know if we should hold the car responsible or the person who is riding inside it.



没错,无人驾驶技术虽然已经实现,但这类汽车上路是违规的。关键是假如因此引发了交通事故,不知道该由车负责,还是里面坐的人负责？



(méicuò, wúrén jiàshǐ jìshù suīrán yǐjīnɡ shíxiàn, dàn zhèlèi qìchē shànɡlù shì wéiɡuī de. ɡuānjiànshì jiǎrú yīncǐ yǐnfā le jiāotōnɡ shìɡù, bùzhīdào ɡāiyóu chē fùzé, háishì lǐmiàn zuòde rén fùzé?)