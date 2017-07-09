Sichuan police to deport foreigner for having sex in public

Police in Southwest China's Sichuan Province will deport a foreign man caught having sex with a Chinese woman in public Thursday.



The 25-year-old suspect from Spain will be detained for 10 days and then deported according to Chinese law, local police in Chengdu said on their official Weibo account Saturday.



The accused man can be seen engaging in an obscene act with a young Chinese woman on a Chengdu street, ignoring requests from locals to "take it somewhere else" in a video clip uploaded by the Beijing Times.



When patrol officers intervened, the accused, who was drunk, professed his ignorance of any wrongdoing, saying, "I don't know" repeatedly in broken Chinese in the video clip.



Police arrested both the man and the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed.



Most Web users supported the decision to deport the foreign offender. "Foreign people like him should be sent back to their home countries," Weibo user "nuxixiaojie" said.



Others felt the woman should also be penalized. "She is no less guilty than the foreigner," added Weibo user "yanyuyoujiangnan."



The Beijing Times





