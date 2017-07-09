Xi’an drone peeping tom arrested

A man in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was arrested Tuesday for using a drone to spy on a woman in her home and live-streaming the footage online, local media reported Friday.



The 22-year-old man surnamed Jin used a drone to peep into a woman's home on the evening of July 2 and live-streamed the footage to more than a hundred viewers. The woman was naked at the time.



Jin posted a screenshot of the video in his chat room, saying, "the view is very clear" and "people like this." He called the drone "the ultimate peeping weapon."



The incident shocked the Xi'an drone community. One drone enthusiast, pretending to be a fan, joined Jin's chat room and, after a one-on-one online chat with Jin, successfully obtained Jin's location and knocked the drone down on July 3.



Jin was arrested on July 4 and given 10 days' detention.



hsw.cn

