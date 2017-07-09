Giant panda Meng Lan recovers from bone infection

A giant panda
in a breeding center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province has recovered from a serious case of bone inflammation after receiving treatment for more than 10 days.
Staff at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding said that the giant panda, named Meng Lan, was found to have a serious infection in his lower jawbone during an examination on May 8, the chinanew.com reported Thursday.
After more than 10 days of anti-infection and wound treatment, Meng Lan's was given the all clear on May 23 but is still under round-the-clock observation.
Meng Lan was first found to have a slight infection in his lower jawbone in January and received treatment, according to the report.
Staff at the center carried out regular checks but did not find anything wrong until the May 8 examination.
Meng Lan celebrated his second birthday Tuesday and received tens of thousands of messages from netizens and also an ice birthday cake, said the report.
Chinanews.com