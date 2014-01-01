US VP Pence’s hands-on NASA gaffe goes viral

In a goof gone viral, US Vice President Mike Pence touched something he should not have as he visited NASA headquarters, and his defense was to blame somebody else.



Pence was at Cape Canaveral in Florida Thursday for a speech to employees and while there he also took a tour.



At one point Pence was guided to a piece of gear with a sign that identified it as "critical space flight hardware" and a warning in bright, red capital letters: do not touch.



Pence placed his left palm flat on it as cameras clicked away. One of the people in the picture is Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



The rest is meme and tweet history.



Pence sent out a tweet Friday in which he said he was sorry and joked that he was not to blame for ignoring the sign.



"Sorry @NASA ... @MarcoRubio dared me to do it!," Pence wrote.



NASA put out a tweet saying it was no big deal, and that the hardware needed to be cleaned, anyway.



Pence put out another light-hearted tweet saying it was not the first time this had happened with a photo of him touching a porcupine.



The original photo went viral and many social media users were scathing in their criticism of Pence.



"Good to know our vice president has the self control of a sugar charged third grader on a field trip," wrote someone with the handle @KentoTFH.



"Again administration blaming someone else," wrote @PatStevens2, referring to Pence's fingering of Rubio.



AFP

