US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Airforce One after the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Leaders from the world's leading economies broke with U.S. President Donald Trump on climate policy at a G20 summit on Saturday, in a rare public admission of disagreement and blow to multilateral cooperation.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, keen to show off her skills as a mediator two months before a German election, achieved her primary goal at the meeting in Hamburg, convincing her fellow leaders to support a single communique with pledges on trade, finance, energy and Africa.
But the divide between Trump, elected on a pledge to put "America First," and the 19 other members of the club, including countries as diverse as Japan, Saudi Arabia and Argentina, was stark.
Last month Trump announced he was pulling the US out of a landmark international climate accord clinched two years ago in Paris.
"In the end, the negotiations on climate reflect dissent - all against the United States of America," Merkel told reporters at the end of the meeting.
"And the fact that negotiations on trade were extraordinarily difficult is due to specific positions that the United States has taken."Nineteen to one
In the final communique, the 19 other leaders took note of the US decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and declared it "irreversible."
Jennifer Morgan, executive director at Greenpeace, said the G19 had "held the line" against Trump's "backward decision" to withdraw from Paris.
For its part, the US injected a contentious line saying that it would "endeavor to work closely with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently."
French President Emmanuel Macron
led a push to soften the US language.
"There is a clear consensus absent the US," said Thomas Bernes, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation. "But that is a problem. Without the largest economy in the world how far can you go?"
Macron said he would host a summit on December 12 to move the Paris deal forward.
"On December 12, two years after the Paris [climate] agreement, I will therefore convene a summit to take further action on climate, notably on the financial front," Macron told reporters.
He said that the summit would aim to mobilize private and public financing for the projects committed to under the Paris agreement.
Asked if he was trying to persuade Trump to change his mind on the climate deal, Macro said, "I never despair to convince, because I think it is a duty, given my position, and it is a trait of my character."
The US decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement means Turkey is less inclined to ratify the deal because the US move jeopardizes compensation promised to developing countries, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
Erdogan was speaking at the G20 summit in Germany where leaders from the world's leading economies broke with Trump over climate policy.
Erdogan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance.
"So we said if this would happen, the agreement would pass through parliament. But otherwise it won't pass," Erdogan told a news conference, adding that parliament had not yet approved it.
"Therefore, after this step taken by the United States, our position steers a course towards not passing this from the parliament," he said. Grounds for optimism?
The rest of the G20 made an exceptional concession to the US by letting through a passage in their joint declaration specifically referring to Washington's position.
It confirms that the US is committed to lowering its emissions, so long as this is compatible with economic growth.
Andrew Light of the World Resources Institute said this was the most interesting line in the text, indicating it stood in "stark contrast" with Trump's arguments about pulling out in which he claimed that "fulfilling our commitments toParis would hurt our economy".
Celine Bak of Canada's Center for International Governance Innovation hailed the wording as "a clear victory for the G20, which knew how to formulate a statement that could allow President Trump to re-integrate into the Paris accord."
She is not alone in hoping Washington could be brought back into the fold.
Macron said he "never gives up hope on convincing" Trump to change his mind on the Paris deal, while British Prime Minister Theresa May also said she believed such a return was possible.
"It's good to be optimistic, but there comes a point where that turns into naivety," said Francois Julliard of Greenpeace France.
"Yes, the United States could come back to the Paris accord, but right now, in concrete terms, they're disengaging."
Merkel, for her part, said she "did not share the optimism" of those hoping for a change of heart.