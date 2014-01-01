Syria ceasefire deal holding, says monitor

A US-Russian brokered ceasefire for southwest Syria was holding hours after it took effect on Sunday, a monitor and two rebel officials said, in the latest international attempt at peace-making in the six-year war.
The US, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" this week with the aim of paving the way for a broader, more robust truce.
The announcement came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump
and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20
summit of major economies in Germany.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said "calm was prevailing" with no air strikes or clashes in the southwest since the truce began at noon on Sunday.
"The situation is relatively calm," said Suhaib al-Ruhail, a spokesman for the Alwiyat al-Furqan rebel group in the Quneitra area.
Another rebel official, in Deraa city, said there had been no significant fighting.
It was quiet on the main Manshiya front near the border with Jordan, which he said had been the site of some of the heaviest army bombing in recent weeks.
There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army.
A witness in Deraa said he had not seen warplanes in the sky or heard any fighting since noon.