China, France eye Gambian port upgrade to rival Dakar

Chinese and French companies are bidding to help Gambia develop its Atlantic port Banjul into what industry sources say could be a rival to neighboring Senegal's Dakar.



It would be one of the first major structural changes in Gambia following the end of President Yahya Jammeh's more than 20-year rule in January.



State-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) says one of its subsidiaries has made a bid for a 140 million euro ($160 million) contract Gambia has launched to redevelop the port.



France's Bollore Group has also submitted an offer to develop the port for hundreds of millions of dollars, and its representatives were part of a recent delegation of French investors to the country.



The port was run by a state agency during Jammeh's rule. It is considered to have strategic potential thanks to its easy access to Atlantic shipping lanes.



Abdoulie Tambedou, managing director of the Gambia Ports Authority, said there had already been several offers. "The Chinese are interested in investing in the infrastructure for an overall envelope of 140 million euros," he told Reuters. "We hope to agree on the financing in the next six months."



An official at CCCC confirmed that one of its subsidiaries was bidding for the contract, without specifying which. In a sign of their interest, a witness saw a Chinese delegation visiting the port last week.



Tambedou confirmed Bollore's offer, without giving the price, and said this included both infrastructure costs and the rental concession.



Chinese interest in the project follows the Chinese mainland's resumption of diplomatic ties with Gambia last year under the one-China policy. And the nation is also a major market for Gambia's exports.



Upgrading the port will take 30-36 months to complete.





