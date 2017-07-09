Jetliner ready for mass production

China's first domestically produced regional jetliner the ARJ21-700 has gained an official production certificate, allowing the jetliner to begin mass production, media reports said on Sunday.



The twin-engine jet developed by the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) was the first domestically produced jetliner to gain a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



COMAC plans to deliver five ARJ21-700 before the end of this year, according to Xinhua. The jet is designed to carry 78 to 90 passengers with a flight range of 2,225 kilometers to 3,700 kilometers.