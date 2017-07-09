Figuratively Speaking

70%
The expected drop in demand for products like steel and nonferrous metals, according to a report from the China Academy of Social Sciences.
400 billion yuan
The projected value of online food delivery services in China by 2020, according to the China Cuisine Association.
43.7%
The decline in volume on a year-on-year basis that new home sales in Beijing recorded in the first half of 2017.
34.8 billion yuan
The total amount of property and medical insurance that has been paid to residents in rural areas in 2016, media reported on Sunday.
$1 billion
The value of the loans that the World Bank will distribute to female entrepreneurs, the bank announced at the G20
.