Guangdong’s foreign trade to post positive growth in 2017

The value of total imports and exports in South China's Guangdong Province is expected to grow in 2017 at an estimated 5 percent in yuan-denominated terms, according to a report released by the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies over the weekend.



The growth represents a reversal from the province's foreign trade volume last year, which declined 0.8 percent year-on-year to 6.3 trillion yuan ($925.9 billion).



The change is partly due to the global economic recovery, the rebound of global commodity prices and the surge in domestic demand, which drives up import volume, according to the report. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates such as the yuan's depreciation against the dollar are likely to stimulate export volume this year.



Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, highlighted the province's shifting trade structure in its expanding export value.



In 2016, general trade value surpassed that of processing trade for the first time in Guangdong. The report predicted that the province's general trade "will maintain a robust growth" while processing trade "continues to slow down" this year.



"Processing trade, which involves the export of low value-added manufacturing goods, has been a pillar in foreign trade in the Pearl River Delta for decades, and raising general trade volume indeed reflects the government's strategy of industrial upgrade and prioritizing trade quality," Bai told the Global Times on Sunday. Besides, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay Area initiative, which aims to improve regional connectivity, would also be a boon to the province's foreign trade environment, Bai added.



The report also predicted that private enterprises would "gradually replace the role of foreign companies and become one of the main sources of export growth."



As of the end of May, Chinese private firms and foreign companies each controlled an equal share of trade volume relative to total foreign trade in Guangdong.



Some labor-intensive foreign enterprises in Guangdong have ramped up to transfer their factories to Southeast Asian countries where production factors are relatively cheap, Bai said. "And this would pose uncertainties to its foreign trade this year."



"But such a trend is unavoidable as the domestic economy enters a period of structural adjustment, and the country's traditional advantage has vanished but new competitiveness has not been fully developed," Bai noted.