China’s high-speed rail links up the Northwest

China's high-speed railway from Baoji, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province to Lanzhou, capital of Northwest China's Gansu Province, was put into operation on Sunday, marking Northwest China's official integration into the national high-speed network, domestic news portal chinanews.com reported Sunday.
The Baoji-Lanzhou high-speed railway makes it possible to travel between the two cities within two hours, while in the past it took about 5.5 hours by rail.
The launch of the railway links Gansu Province, Qinghai Province and Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region to the rest of the nation's high-speed railway network, which is based on eight main lines, the report noted.
Running 401 kilometers, the new railway goes through eight stations, and travels at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour. Construction of the railway started at the end of 2012. Trials have been conducted since March, according to the report.