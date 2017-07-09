Flurry of construction during Xiongan’s first 100 days, wetlands tourism booming

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/9 23:08:39





As of July 3, there are 279 organizations both home and abroad that have contended to participate in the design of Xiongan. Around 12 organizational will be selected to enter the next phase.



Local residents of Xiongan, which covers Hebei's Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin counties, told Xinhua that commodity prices have remained stable and their life was not affected much over the past three months.



Disturbing phenomena such as property and auto speculation have been brought under strict control and the curb's effect is obvious, Xinhua reported.



In a labor coordination meeting between 75 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and Xiongan's local enterprises held on June 26, the SOEs said they planned to provide 68,600 job opportunities for the new area, and announced plans to offer job training and entrepreneur lessons to 10,000 people by the end of this year, the report said.



Xiongan's Baiyangdian, one of the largest freshwater wetlands in North China, is experiencing a tourist boom, even outside of peak season. "My business cannot be busier," a local paddle boat operator was quoted as saying to Xinhua.



High-speed trains started running between Beijing and Xiongan New Area on Thursday. Two bullet trains will run daily between Beijing South Railway Station and Baoding, Hebei Province, near Xiongan, Xinhua reported on Thursday.





