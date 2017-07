Freight train links up Uzbekistan

A new China-Europe freight train running between East China's Jiangxi Province and Uzbekistan has been launched.The train departed from Ganzhou on Friday and is expected to leave China through Horgos in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, arriving in Tashkent 12 days later. The train, loaded with steel coils, garments and daily items, carries goods valued at $1.8 million.More than 4,000 freight train journeys have been made between Chinese and European and Central Asian cities since August 2011.