76ers ink top draft pick

Markelle Fultz, the No.1 selection in last month's NBA draft, signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said Saturday.



The 76ers also confirmed the signings of free agent guard J.J. Redick and forward Amir Johnson.



Financial terms of Fultz's deal were not disclosed by the team, which pulled off a ­blockbuster trade with the ­Boston Celtics prior to the draft to allow Philadelphia to move up two spots to own the top pick for the second straight year.



Philadelphia selected Fultz out of the University of Washington. The guard averaged team highs of 23.2 points and 5.9 assists to go along with 5.7 rebounds during his one season with the Huskies.

