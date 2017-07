Davies best of NZ tour

Wales center Jonathan Davies has been named by his British and Irish Lions teammates as their player of the tour of New Zealand, the Lions said Sunday.



Davies played every minute of the three-Test series against the All Blacks, which ended with a 15-15 draw at Eden Park on Saturday to ensure the series finished tied 1-1.



The All Blacks won the first game 30-15 at Eden Park while the Lions won the second 24-21 in Wellington.