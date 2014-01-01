Online catering continues fast growth

China's online catering sector is continuing to expand quickly, with more than 300 million meals expected to be ordered this year, according to a recent industry forecast.



The country's online take-out business will account for more than 10 percent of the catering industry's total retail revenue by 2020, said Jiang Junxian, head of the China Cuisine Association.



In 2016, a total of 256 million meals were ordered online, up 22.5 percent from 2015. The market size of the take-out business exceeded 160 billion yuan ($23.49 billion) in 2016, up 33 percent year-on-year.





