Nouri ‘out of danger’

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri was "out of life-­threatening danger" but still in intensive care after collapsing during a training match in Austria, as relatives flew in to support him, the club said Sunday. Ajax called off an open training on Monday following the sudden collapse of Nouri over the weekend, which the top Amsterdam club said was heart-related.



"Nouri is currently being kept asleep in intensive care, but he is out of danger," Ajax said in a statement.

