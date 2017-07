Redknapp’s cancer scare

Veteran manager Harry Redknapp revealed Sunday he had had a tumor removed from his bladder but fortunately it had not been diagnosed as malignant.



The 70-year-old Birmingham manager told the Sun on Sunday "he had never been so stressed in his life."



"This is the first time I've been properly worried," said Redknapp, who also managed Tottenham Hotspur among others.