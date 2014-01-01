Rooney rejoins Everton from Utd

Star back to boyhood club after 13 seasons at Old Trafford

England and Manchester ­United's record goal scorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to his first club Everton on Sunday.



The 31-year-old - who had become a peripheral figure ­under Jose Mourinho last season - signed a two-year contract on a free transfer according to the BBC, bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.



Rooney - whose move came the day after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying their leading scorer Romelu Lukaku - will hope the switch also revives his international career which also stalled last season.



"It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," he said in a statement to The Press ­Association.



"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.



"I have come back to Everton because I believe [Everton manager] Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."



Koeman said in Rooney - who in his time at United won five Premier League titles and a Champions League among ­other trophies - he was buying a player with a surefire winner's mentality.



"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality - he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home," said Koeman.



Mourinho said he admired Rooney but understood both his desire for playing more ­soccer and to return to the club that nurtured his talent.



Rooney, who had at one point been linked with a move to China though interest cooled, largely had a season to forget last year.



He made just 15 Premier League starts - and came on in another 10 - and was a non-used substitute in the League Cup win over Southampton and was sent on in the 90th minute of the 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Europa League final.





