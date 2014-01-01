Wolves and Lukaku show that super agents now call shots in transfer market

Whatever the final figure that Romelu Lukaku's impending transfer from Everton to Manchester United is, it is sure to be another decent earner for his agent Mino Raiola. The Dutch-Italian is becoming the Old Trafford one-stop shop for superstar signings - Lukaku follows the arrivals of stablemates Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer.



Chelsea were favorites to sign ­Lukaku earlier in the summer but Raiola's ­influence is said to have changed the Belgian striker's mind. Some even ­suggest that the agent's motivation is ­because he would earn more from a deal with ­United than the champions.



Regardless of the intricacies of this particular deal, it is clear that Raiola and his super agent ilk hold a great deal of sway when it comes to transfers. This is in part because they have the best ­players and the biggest clubs will always fight over those but also because of the way the game has gone.



In the early days of the Premier League, the only agent that anyone knew was Eric Hall, a larger-than-life self-publicist with a penchant for oversized cigars and parroting his "monster, monster" catchphrase. Nowadays, Hall looks like a charming parody while everyone knows the names of the agents at the very top.



Arguably, after the world record transfer of Pogba and what might yet be classed as a 100 million pound ($129 million) deal for Lukaku, Raiola currently sits at the peak but he has competition.



Jorge Mendes is best known of those and his influence is perhaps even ­greater.



Wolverhampton Wanderers have just broken their transfer record to sign ­Ruben Neves from Porto. The Portuguese midfielder's arrival marks the third time that the Championship side have broken their transfer record since August 2016 - the other two being countrymen Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa from Benfica.



Former DJ and nightclub owner Mendes is Portuguese and all of these players are represented by his Gestifute agency. As is the new Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who was Mendes' first-ever client when still a player. And finally, Gestifute is part-owned by a subsidiary of Fosun, the Chinese company which owns Wolves and whom Mendes advised on which English club to purchase.



That's a cosy symbiosis and one that stands to earn Mendes an awful lot of money, but in the meantime he still has plenty of other clients to represent. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-profile and could command a world record fee this summer. James Rodriguez is another who is expected to find a new home by next season.



The stockpiling of star talent and their clear influence in boardrooms suggest that agents are setting the transfer policy of some of the biggest clubs in soccer.



While agents have long had an influence, it seemed that managers used to be at odds with them - Sir Alex Ferguson even found time to call Raoila a "shitbag" while talking to the Sale Sharks rugby team last week. Now the managers are represented by the very same agents - Mourinho is a Mendes client, for example.



Then again, as long as they decide that your club will have their best ­players, do you care?



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

