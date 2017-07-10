Remaining militants in Benghazi still fighting: spokesman

A Libyan army spokesman on Sunday said that remaining militants are still fighting in Benghazi, days after army commander General Khalifa haftar announced liberation of the city.



Col. Miloud Zwei said that the fighting is concentrated in Soug Al-Jreed area in central Benghazi, where the last militants are still stationed.



Zwei added that the army forces are using light and medium weapons instead of heavy artillery as army units are stationed near each other.



Major General Khlifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based army, on Wednesday announced taking control of the entire city of Benghazi and defeating rival militant groups after three years of fighting.



Haftar's armed forces, allied with the eastern-based authorities, were engaged in a violent war for three years against militant groups in Benghazi, a military campaign Haftar calls "Dignity Operation."

