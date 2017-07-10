Kenyan leader vows to step up security in bandit-hit region

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday vowed to step up security in bandit-hit Baringo County in northwest Kenya which has experienced insecurity incidents in recent past.



Kenyatta, who was on a political campaign tour of the region, said his government will also beef up security in the country, reiterating that there will be no lapse in security after the death of internal security cabinet secretary.



"I want to assure the people of Baringo and all Kenyans that we will continue ensuring that security is strengthened. Those who think they can get an opportunity to harm Kenyans should know that there will be no chance for them," said the President when he addressed rallies at Kabartonjo and Marigat, Baringo County.



The president said his government will step up measures to protect Kenyans in memory of the late cabinet secretary, Joseph Nkaissery who died on Saturday.



The late cabinet secretary led a spirited reform of the security forces and was credited with restoring confidence in the sector.



The government has beefed up security in the volatile border region of Turkana and Baringo Counties after suspected armed bandits have been killing villagers and also stealing livestock in the region,.



Clashes between the rival cattle herding pastoralists in the region are common, with herders often carrying guns to protect their animals, but the recent fighting has been unusually heavy.



Livestock herding is the main livelihood and source of income in northern and some parts of eastern Kenya, and the hike in cattle thefts threatens to ignite cross-community reprisals and raids that could set the stage for a surge in ethnic fighting in the region.

