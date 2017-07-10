Pakistan releases 78 Indian fishermen: officials

Pakistan released 78 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture amid tensions with India over cross Line of Control (LoC) firing exchanges in recent days, officials here said.



According to officials, the authorities in the port city of Karachi freed the Indian fishermen who had been arrested for intrusion into Pakistani water for fishing.



The freed fishermen will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wahga border on Monday.



Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen who cross water boundaries for illegal fishing, but the two bitter neighbors have not yet reached an agreement on maritime boundaries.



Pakistan has also freed a group of 18 Indian fishermen last month.



Pakistan freed the Indian fishermen at a time when their relationship is at the lowest ebb over skirmishes along the LoC and allegations of terrorism.

