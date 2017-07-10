Team classifications of Tour de France after 9th stage

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/10 8:44:06
Following are the team classifications from the Tour de France after the 9th stage, a 181.5km ride from Nantua to Chambery on Sunday:
Stage
1. Sky, 15 hours 26 minutes and 53 seconds
2. AG2R La Mondiale, 3:51 behind
3. Trek-Segafredo, 12:29
4. Astana Pro Team, 20:17
5. LottoNL-Jumbo, 27:57
Overall
1. Sky, 115 hours 25 minutes and 25 seconds
2. AG2R La Mondiale, 7:12
3. Astana Pro Team, 26:17
4. Trek-Segafredo, 27:26
5. Movistar, 38:14
6. Cannondale Drapac, 42:13
7. Orica-Scott, 45:57
8. BMC Racing, 51:39
9. LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:05:31
10. Fortuneo-Oscaro, 1:07:25
11. Lotto Soudal, 1:12:09
12. Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:12:58
13. Quick-Step Floors, 1:21:30
14. Wanty-Groupe Gobert, 1:22:30
15. Sunweb, 1:25:56
16. Cofidis, Solutions Credits, 1:29:37
17. Direct Energie, 1:39:12
18. UAE Team Emirates, 1:48:47
19. Bahrain-Merida, 2:05:17
20. FDJ, 2:06:26
21. Katusha Alpecin, 2:09:02
22. Dimension Data, 2:20:18