Team classifications of Tour de France after 9th stage

Following are the team classifications from the Tour de France after the 9th stage, a 181.5km ride from Nantua to Chambery on Sunday:

Stage

1. Sky, 15 hours 26 minutes and 53 seconds

2. AG2R La Mondiale, 3:51 behind

3. Trek-Segafredo, 12:29

4. Astana Pro Team, 20:17

5. LottoNL-Jumbo, 27:57

Overall

1. Sky, 115 hours 25 minutes and 25 seconds

2. AG2R La Mondiale, 7:12

3. Astana Pro Team, 26:17

4. Trek-Segafredo, 27:26

5. Movistar, 38:14

6. Cannondale Drapac, 42:13

7. Orica-Scott, 45:57

8. BMC Racing, 51:39

9. LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:05:31

10. Fortuneo-Oscaro, 1:07:25

11. Lotto Soudal, 1:12:09

12. Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:12:58

13. Quick-Step Floors, 1:21:30

14. Wanty-Groupe Gobert, 1:22:30

15. Sunweb, 1:25:56

16. Cofidis, Solutions Credits, 1:29:37

17. Direct Energie, 1:39:12

18. UAE Team Emirates, 1:48:47

19. Bahrain-Merida, 2:05:17

20. FDJ, 2:06:26

21. Katusha Alpecin, 2:09:02

22. Dimension Data, 2:20:18

