Sea of lotuses in central China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/10 9:23:24

Photo taken on July 9, 2017 shows lotus flowers in the Longhu Lake in Huaiyang County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Tourists take boat to watch lotus flowers in the Longhu Lake in Huaiyang County, central China's Henan Province, July 9, 2017. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Tourists take boat to watch lotus flowers in the Longhu Lake in Huaiyang County, central China's Henan Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Tourists take boat to watch lotus flowers in the Longhu Lake in Huaiyang County, central China's Henan Province, July 9, 2017. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus