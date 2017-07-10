Vincent Van Gogh exhibition becomes most attended in Aussie gallery's history

A Vincent Van Gogh exhibition has become the most visited gallery in the history of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), it was announced on Monday.



The Van Gogh and the Seasons exhibition surpassed 420,000 total visitors on Monday, making it the most successful ticketed event in the 156-year history of the NGV.



Demand to see the exhibition was so high that it was extended a further three days to July 12 with the gallery being cast open 24 hours a day to accommodate as many visitors as possible.



Jenny Mikakos, Victoria's Acting Minister for Creative Industries, said the attendance figures were "extraordinary."



"To attract more than 420,000 visitors in just over 70 days is extraordinary, and shows why NGV is one of the top 20 galleries in the world," Mikakos said in a statement on Monday.



"Van Gogh and the Seasons has brought many thousands of visitors to our state demonstrating the pulling power of great cultural experiences and the tourism and economic benefits they bring."



Custodians of the gallery said the attendance was especially impressive because its 76-day duration was shorter than previous record holders.



The NGV was listed as one of the 20 most visited art museums in the world in April, ranking 19th with 2.6 million visitors in 2016.



"We are delighted to be ranked the 19th-most attended gallery in the world," NGV director Tony Ellwood said.



"The NGV is loyally supported by both local and international visitors alike and we hope the diversity of our programs and exhibitions is reflective of our growing, diverse audience."

