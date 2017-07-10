Firefighters battling blaze in London's Camden Market

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a building in London's Camden Market, a popular tourist destination in the city's north, the London Fire Brigade said early Monday.



The first, second and third floors and the roof of the building were on fire, and more than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were on the scene, the brigade tweeted.



It remains unknown if there are any casualties, said the police.



There are more than 1,000 shops, stalls, and entertainment venues in the open-air Camden Market. It was hit by a major fire in February 2008.

