Xi-Trump meet defies naysayers in West
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/10 13:41:26
Beijing and Washington saw friction on issues including Taiwan and the South China Sea ahead of the meeting, and there was speculation from Western public opinion that the China-US "honeymoon" had come to an end. But the Xi-Trump meeting repudiates such speculation, and seems to be pushing the Sino-US atmosphere back to the level of the Mar-a-Lago talks.
